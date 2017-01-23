President: Azerbaijan is of few countries living on their own

"We live on our account and our welfare improves year-by-year."

“Azerbaijan is of the few countries living on their own , not depending on anyone, not in need of any financial assistance. We live on our account and our welfare improves year-by-year”, said Azerbaijan’s President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The president made the remarks addressing the opening of a newly built military camp of the Defense Ministry in Pirekeshkul settlement of Absheron district on Jan. 23.

“We gained all these achievements by ourselves, our economy. If not for the strong economy, we would have been unable to do these works. This new military camp shows power of both our army and state. Financial crisis continues in the world. However, we are and will allocate a large amount of funds for these purposes. This is ensured by the strong economy. Economic reforms make our army and state more powerful”, he said.

News.Az