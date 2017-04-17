President: Azerbaijan may create big fishing industry

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Fishery in Azerbaijan has great potential”, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the republican conference of non-oil exporters in Yevlakh.

“Unfortunately, this field was also out of attention in previous years. there are many fishes in our rivers and the Caspian Sea. We increase fishes, and big fishing industry may be created in Azerbaijan. This may meet domestic demand and have export potential”, he said, APA reports.

News.Az

