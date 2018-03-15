President: Azerbaijan plays a stabilizing role in the region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan together with Georgia and Turkey successfully implemented the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil project and the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum gas project.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made the due statement at the opening ceremony of the 6th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging gaps to create inclusive societies" in Baku.

The head of state noted that "Southern Gas Corridor" project uniting 7 countries had been successfully implemented:

"This project will be invested $40 bn. The pipelines under construction contribute to enhancing the energy security of Europe. National security in many cases depends on energy security. Azerbaijani oil in some European countries provides their demand for oil by 40%.

This year we will commission Shah Deniz-2. We believe that in the near future we will be able to hold the opening ceremony of this phase."

President Ilham Aliyev said that the regional cooperation of Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey is proceeding successfully:

"Last October we launched the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, which can transport cargo from Asia to Europe within two weeks. Our partners from Asia and Europe use this railway, and interest in this road is growing. We strive to expand the route of this project. "

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan's mission is to strengthen mutual understanding between Asia and Europe, the Muslim and Christian world:

"As a result of our projects, tens of thousands of jobs have been created in the region. Azerbaijan plays a stabilizing role in the region, and this role is highly valued."

News.Az

