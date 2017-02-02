President: Azerbaijan provides financial support to cultural development

+ ↺ − 16 px

The humanitarian sphere – culture, art and literature – is one of the main directions of Azerbaijan’s state policy, said President Ilham Aliyev.

“In recent years, a lot have been done in this direction, more than 20 theatre buildings and museums have been overhauled in the country,” the president said Thursday addressing a ceremony to unveil the monument to the prominent conductor of Azerbaijan, maestro Niyazi.



He noted that Azerbaijan is a country that provides financial support to the development of culture despite the existing economic difficulties.



“It is necessary both for today and for the future. States preserving their culture are worthy of respect, and they always make great strides. Azerbaijan is one of those states,” the president added.

