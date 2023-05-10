President: Azerbaijan reveres the memory of Heydar Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, Azerbaijan celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev. Azerbaijan reveres the memory of its prominent son,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation from Shusha on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“2023 was declared a “Year of Heydar Aliyev” by my Decree. From the beginning of the year to this day and until the end of the year, many events have been held and will continue to be held both in our country and in different countries,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az