President: Azerbaijan supports peoples fighting against colonialism and aiming to be free

“As chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan supports the peoples fighting against colonialism and aiming to be free,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed to the participants of the international conference on “Decolonization: Women's Empowerment and Development” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Your participation at the Ministerial Meeting held in Baku as part of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement on July 6 and October 20, 2023, at the headquarters of the UN Security Council in New York on September 22, and at this event in Baku dedicated to colonialism, its consequences and neocolonialism, which are of particular relevance to humanity, are evidence of Azerbaijan's support for this issue as chair of the Non-Aligned Movement,” the President of Azerbaijan added.

News.Az