President: Azerbaijani Army is developing on basis of Turkish model

“I said after the Second Karabakh War that the Azerbaijani Army will develop on the basis of the Turkish model, and we are now seeing this clearly,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, News.Az reports.

Touching upon the economic relations, the head of state noted that the turnover had increased rapidly to 6 billion dollars and will increase in the future even further.

