President: Azerbaijani economy is self-sufficient and does not need outside support

“The Azerbaijani economy is self-sufficient and does not need outside support,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow, News.Az reports.

“Over the past 20 years, the gross domestic product of our country has more than tripled. The poverty rate has been reduced from almost 50 to 5 percent. Our external debt is almost at less than 9 percent of the GDP and has been declining year on year. Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves exceed the external debt 10 times,” the head of state noted.

