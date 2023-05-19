President: Azerbaijan's chairmanship term was very efficient in terms of institutional development of Non-Aligned Movement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's chairmanship term of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was very efficient in terms of institutional development of the Movement, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of India Sridharan Madhusudhanan, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that a number of important initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan are known to have been successfully implemented, in this regard. The Azerbaijani President emphasized the importance of strengthening the cooperation between the NAM member states, the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the countries as well as the continued commitment to the well-known Bandung principles.

Recalling that India is one of the Non-Aligned Movement founders, and President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the importance of NAM’s becoming an important factor in the global policy in the future although this institution has got through various stages of development since its establishment.

