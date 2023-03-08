President: Azerbaijan’s gas supply to Europe is growing year after year

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan’s gas supply to Europe is growing year after year. Last year, we signed here with the European Commission an important document on strategic partnership in the field of energy,” said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with President of Latvia Egils Levits, News.az reports.

“Based on that, we are increasing our gas supply through the diversified supply routes, which have been created relatively recently. But of course not only energy security is uniting Europe and Azerbaijan. There are many other areas including transportation, education, trade,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az