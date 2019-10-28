President: Azerbaijan’s success receiving recognition of int’l community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s success is receiving recognition of the international community, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said Oct. 25 at the 18th Summit of Heads of Sta

“The World Bank's Doing Business report for 2020 ranks Azerbaijan among the world’s top 20 most reforming states,” Ilham Aliyev said. “A report by the Davos World Economic Forum ranks Azerbaijan in 10th place for the long-term government strategy and fifth in the world in terms of the leadership’s commitment to reform. Azerbaijan is a space-faring state. We currently have three satellites – two are telecommunications and one is for surveying the surface of the Earth. Eighty percent of our population uses Internet.”

“Energy security is provided in Azerbaijan,” the Azerbaijani president noted. “Referring to the report of the Davos World Economic Forum again, I must say that Azerbaijan ranks second in the world in terms of access to availability. At the same time, Azerbaijan supplies energy to a number of countries. Azerbaijan, which plays the role of a bridge between the Asian and European continents, a country that has no access to the world ocean, has initiated and implemented a number of regional transport projects. As an active participant in the East-West and North-South transport corridor projects, we are currently working on other important projects – South-West and North-West. Thus, Azerbaijan, as a reliable transit country, makes a valuable contribution to multilateral international cooperation.”

