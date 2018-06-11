President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev inaugurates Defense Ministry’s military unit
President, Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Defense Ministry’s military unit.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Missile Troops of the Ministry of Defense, the president’s press service reported.
