President, Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev visits Special Forces military unit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has visited a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry on the 23rd anniversary of the establishment of the Special Forces.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has visited a military unit of the Special Forces of the Defense Ministry as the Special Forces mark the 23rd anniversary of its establishment.

Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov reported to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state first laid flowers at the bust of great leader Heydar Aliyev and paid tribute to his memory.

Then the Commander-in-Chief put flowers at the monument to the martyred members of special forces.

The Commander of the Special Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, briefed President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev on the conditions created in the military unit.

In 1999, by a decree of great leader Heydar Aliyev, one of the most agile and highly capable units of the Azerbaijani Army was established. Officers and ensigns who took part in the first Karabakh war took an active part in the formation of the Special Forces. These units of the Azerbaijani Army, united under a single command by national leader Heydar Aliyev, were formed in close cooperation with the Turkish Armed Forces and Special Forces.

After the Commander of the Special Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev reported to Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, the President addressed the personnel of the military unit.

News.Az