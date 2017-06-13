President: Destruction of mosques in occupied lands a crime against Muslim world

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenians destroyed our historical and religious monuments in the occupied territories, and this fact is confirmed by numerous documents and video materials.”

The destruction by Armenians of mosques in the occupied Azerbaijani territories is a crime against the whole Muslim world, Azerbaijan’ President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday.



The president made the remarks during his meeting with ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions of Muslim countries in Azerbaijan, which was held on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.



He noted that Armenia still continues the occupation of part of the Azerbaijani territories by grossly violating the norms of international law and ignoring the four resolutions of the UN Security Council.



President Aliyev also pointed to the destruction by Armenians of historical and religious monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.



The head of state stressed that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.



"We get the realities about the conflict across at all international organizations. Of course, we convey these realities to Muslim countries as well so that our brothers living in these countries could know the atrocities committed by Armenians in our occupied territories. This brutality was committed against not only Azerbaijan, but the whole Muslim world,” he added.



President Aliyev noted that the mosque recently erected in the liberated village of Jojug Marjanli is comparable to the Shusha Mosque in terms of architectural design.



“Mosques in Shusha, Agdam and other occupied cities have been destroyed by Armenians. This crime is against the entire Muslim world. We want all Muslims in the world to know it,” he said.

News.Az

News.Az