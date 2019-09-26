President: Eight people injured as result of earthquake in Turkey’s Istanbul

Eight people were injured as a result of the earthquake in Turkey’s Istanbul city, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“Old buildings cracked in some districts of Istanbul,” the president added, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

The president stressed that 28 tremors have been registered so far.

“The governmental commission has been established under the leadership of Vice President Fuat Oktay to explore the consequences of the earthquake,” President Erdogan added.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit Istanbul on Sept. 26.

"The epicenter of the earthquake was at a depth of five kilometers. Tremors were felt in neighboring cities including Canakkale province," reports read.

