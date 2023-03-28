President: Ensuring security of Lachin district is priority task for us

+ ↺ − 16 px

“From now on, ensuring the security of Lachin district and returning the displaced people there as soon as possible are priority tasks for us,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region, News.Az reports.

“All engineering and fortification work in Lachin district along the border with Armenia has almost been completed. So we have acquired very favorable positions in the direction of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, we are reinforcing ourselves in these positions, and we will remain in these positions,” the head of state underlined.

