President Erdogan chairs security meeting in Ankara

Fight against terror, Syria developments, including Operation Olive Branch discussed during meeting.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan chaired a security meeting at the presidential complex in capital Ankara on Tuesday that discussed latest developments in Syria and the fight against terrorism, according to a presidential source, Anadolu Agency reports.

The ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin was also discussed in the meeting, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, Chief of General Staff Gen. Hulusi Akar, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and senior bureaucrats, the source added.

