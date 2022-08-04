President Erdogan chairs Türkiye’s Supreme Military Council meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday chaired a meeting of the country’s Supreme Military Council at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

The closed-door meeting’s agenda included Türkiye’s military and typically deals with promotions, dismissals, and other staffing decisions.

Before the meeting, the council members visited Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Turkish Republic.

Erdogan signed the mausoleum’s memorial book.

Decisions taken at the meeting will be announced later.

Vice President Fuat Oktay, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu, Treasury and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati, Education Minister Mahmut Ozer, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yasar Guler, Land Forces Commander Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adnan Ozbal, and Air Forces Commander Hasan Kucukakyuz attended the meeting.

News.Az