President: EU-Azerbaijan cooperation has a lot of positive moments in history and a lot of potential achievements in future

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, we in Azerbaijan as producers, transitors and of course, consumers feel ourselves much safer. Energy security now is definitely a matter of national security that may be in the top list of national security agenda of the countries,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 28th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition (Caspian Oil & Gas) and the 11th Caspian International Power and Green Energy Exhibition (Caspian Power) within the framework of the Baku Energy Week at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports.

“As you know, EU and Azerbaijan signed the MoU on strategic partnership in the energy field last July in Baku, which is being successfully implemented. We started already and continue the energy dialogue. Together with EU we are co-chairs of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council, which takes place every February in Baku and is instrumental in coordination of all our efforts. Even now, when Southern Gas Corridor already is totally functioning, still, we have new challenges, new tasks. Therefore, the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation has a lot of positive moments in the history and a lot of potential achievements in the future,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.

News.Az