President: Events on Korean peninsula 'are a source of serious danger'

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Joo-sun.

According to Oxu.Az, the head of state expressed his confidence that the visit of the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Joo-sun will play an important role in the development of Azerbaijani-Korean ties.



President Ilham Aliyev stressed the good level of bilateral relations between our countries. The Head of State noted successful cooperation in the economic and political fields, in the sphere of culture, and emphasized the importance of holding days of Korean culture in Azerbaijan.



In turn, Park Joo-sun said that the main purpose of the visit is to improve the inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries. Park Joo-sun informed the head of our state about the tense situation on the Korean peninsula. He expressed gratitude to Ilham Aliyev for the support to the process.



President Ilham Aliyev said that the events on the Korean peninsula are a source of concern and serious danger. The Head of State expressed his hope for the soonest easing of tension in this region.

News.Az

