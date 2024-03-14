President: Four years of our chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement created a very special atmosphere in this international institution

“Four years of our chairmanship in the Non-Aligned Movement created a very special atmosphere in the international institution,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, News.Az reports.

“With members of the EU, Azerbaijan signed declarations on strategic partnership. We are members of the Islamic Cooperation Organization. So we have the capability to bring together different countries, and that is what is needed now to address the issues of climate,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az