President: Getting acquainted with interesting historical sites of both Georgia and Azerbaijan further strengthens our friendship

Our meetings are regular in nature. Six months ago, we were your guests in Georgia and today you are visiting Azerbaijan, said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he made a press statement following his meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Gabala, News.Az reports.

“When I was in Georgia, I visited Mtskheta district. Today you are visiting Gabala district. I think this is a very good tradition. Because, in this way, we get to know the interesting historical sites of both Georgia and Azerbaijan, and this strengthens our friendship even more,” the head of state underlined.

