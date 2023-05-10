President: Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's biggest dream wish was to see Shusha, Karabakh and Zangezur free
“Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's biggest dream wish was to see Shusha, Karabakh and Zangezur free. We have fulfilled his wish and that of all the people of Azerbaijan, all Azerbaijanis of the world,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation.