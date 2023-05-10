President: Heydar Aliyev faithfully served his native people at all times

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Heydar Aliyev faithfully served his native people at all times,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Azerbaijani nation, News.Az reports.

“During the period of Soviet Azerbaijan, in 1969-82, he led Azerbaijan from the most backward to the most advanced republic. The industrial and economic potential of independent Azerbaijan was established in those years. It was the personnel trained in those years that contributed to the overall development of independent Azerbaijan and are still doing that today,” the head of state noted.

