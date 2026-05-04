President highlights Italy's top role in Garabagh and East Zangezur projects

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“Italian companies have implemented and are currently implementing 23 projects in the liberated territories of Garabagh and East Zangezur,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev during a joint press statement with Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of Italy.

The head of state emphasized that, among companies from foreign countries, Italy once again holds a leading position in the implementation of these projects, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

"For us, the Italian market is of primary importance for both oil and gas. Last year, Azerbaijan exported 25 billion cubic meters of natural gas, of which 9.5 billion were exported to the Italian market," the president stressed.

Stating that discussions are underway today to increase this volume, the head of state noted: “For this, naturally, it is necessary to expand the TAP project, which is an integral part of the Southern Gas Corridor. It has already been expanded to a certain degree, but this process is ongoing.”

News.Az