President: I do hope that 2023 will be a year of progress in normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia

“I do hope that 2023 will be a year of progress in the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Or at least we hope so,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, News.az reports.

“I think that Russia, as our friend, ally and neighbor, has a special role to play in helping to regulate interstate relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. Last year, an important effort was made in this direction, documents defining the conceptual nature of the future peace agreement, namely the mutual recognition of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the two countries, were adopted,” the head of state underlined.

News.Az