President: I promised to my people that the day would come when Azerbaijani flag will fly over all previously occupied lands, and this day has come

“Twenty years ago, both in the run-up to the election and during my swearing-in ceremony, I promised to my people that the day would come when we would raise the State Flag of Azerbaijan in every corner of the occupied lands,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade held in the city of Khankendi on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, News.Az reports.

“I remember saying five years ago, during the military parade held in the Azadlig Square in Baku in September 2018, that the day would come when the Azerbaijani flag would fly over all our lands that were still under occupation, and this day has come,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az