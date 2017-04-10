President Ilham Aliyev: 2017 will be successful year for Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Economic development was provided in the country.

The economic development was provided, social issues were resolved, military build-up was successfully framed in the country in the first quarter of this year, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2017 and objectives, APA reports.



The head of state noted that 2017 will be a successful year for Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az