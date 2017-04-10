Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev: 2017 will be successful year for Azerbaijan

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev: 2017 will be successful year for Azerbaijan

Economic development was provided in the country.

The economic development was provided, social issues were resolved, military build-up was successfully framed in the country in the first quarter of this year, said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers dedicated to the results of socioeconomic development in the first quarter of 2017 and objectives, APA reports.
 
The head of state noted that 2017 will be a successful year for Azerbaijan.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      