President Ilham Aliyev: 2023 will be a decisive year in terms of preparations for Summer Olympic Games

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Sport is an important part of the public life of every country. In some countries, this is considered a priority, like in Azerbaijan. In some countries it does not count as such. But I think we are on the right track because both the glory of our country and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle should be important for every country,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony dedicated to sporting results of 2022, News.Az reports.

“The good news is that there are all the opportunities to do sports today. About 50 Olympic Sports Centers have been opened in the regions, and this process is ongoing. At the same time, we have hosted the most prestigious sporting competitions in Baku, and we will host even more. World and European championships will be held in our country, qualification tournaments of the Olympic Games have been held here before, and this is not ruled out in the future either,” the head of state said.

“We are in the final stage of preparations for the Summer Olympic Games. 2023 will be a decisive year in terms of many parameters. Therefore, our entire sports community, the ministry, the National Olympic Committee, federations, clubs, sports associations should, of course, see this as the top priority so that Azerbaijan confirms its strength in the Summer Olympic Games,” President Ilham Aliyev added.

News.Az