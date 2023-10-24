President Ilham Aliyev accepts credentials of incoming ambassador of Switzerland

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Thomas Stähli, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation Thomas Stähli.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state then had a conversation with the ambassador.

Noting that the bilateral relations are developing successfully both in the political and economic spheres, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the importance of regular meetings with the Swiss heads of state during his visits to the World Economic Forum in terms of discussing cooperation.

Hailing the level of cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, and energy, President Ilham Aliyev touched upon the successful activity of the Swiss companies in Azerbaijan, emphasized their active work on reconstruction projects in the country`s liberated territories, and pointed out good cooperation in this area.

The head of state said that modern technology, green energy, and smart village concepts are being implemented for the comfortable living of people in the liberated territories, emphasizing that they create new areas in the bilateral cooperation.

The President of Azerbaijan described the activity of SOCAR in Switzerland and the investment of Swiss companies in the economy of Azerbaijan as a good sign of the bilateral relations in the field of business.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that the cooperation will expand and strong partnership relations will be carried out in the coming years.

Touching upon his visit to Karabakh, the ambassador noted that he got familiarized with the ongoing reconstruction works there, saying that he wants to invite Swiss companies here.

Noting Swiss companies' active involvement in the development of Azerbaijan's economy, Thomas Stähli underscored that there is a good potential for expanding cooperation in this area.

Stressing that the cooperation program has been implemented with Azerbaijan for almost 20 years, the ambassador praised the activities of Swiss companies in the macroeconomics field, as well as the development of financial and private sectors in Azerbaijan.





News.Az