President Ilham Aliyev addressed former internally displaced persons

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We started to use drones thanks to good brains of some people. There are drones now, which detect the most contaminated places by mines and it is helpful. But at the same time, we can understand that it's a long process,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“The mine terror of Armenia continues. The most important is the fact that the areas, which have not yet been cleaned, are isolated now. Restricted access to the liberated territories helps us to minimize the casualties. But after the former IDPs will return, after they return, they must be very careful. I want just to use this opportunity once again to apply to them, I made it many times, to be very careful and not to go to the places, which are not authorized,” the head of state noted.

“This is really very dangerous and this is one of the biggest threats, which we will face for many, many years in the future unfortunately,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az