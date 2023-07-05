President Ilham Aliyev addresses ministerial meeting of NAM Coordinating Bureau (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau themed “NAM: United and steadfast in confronting emerging challenges” has been held at Baku Convention Center, News.Az reports.

Greeting the participants of the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov declared the event open.

First, the memory of the leaders of the member countries of the Non-Aligned Movement who lost their lives from 2019 until today was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that this meeting of ministers as part of preparation for the Kampala Summit will provide an opportunity to review the achievements made after the Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku in 2019.

Then, FM Jeyhun Bayramov gave the floor to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

