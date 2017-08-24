Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2 mln to FC Qarabag

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2 mln to FC Qarabag

The order recognizes Qarabag's contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order allocating AZN 2 million to FC Qarabag, which became a first Azerbaijani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage.
 
The order recognizes Qarabag's contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan.
 
It describes the club`s qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage as “a historical triumph of the Azerbaijani football”.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      