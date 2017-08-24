President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 2 mln to FC Qarabag

+ ↺ − 16 px

The order recognizes Qarabag's contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order allocating AZN 2 million to FC Qarabag, which became a first Azerbaijani football club to reach the UEFA Champions League group stage.



The order recognizes Qarabag's contribution to the development of football in Azerbaijan.



It describes the club`s qualification for the UEFA Champions League group stage as “a historical triumph of the Azerbaijani football”.

News.Az

News.Az