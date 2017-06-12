President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5.3M for construction of new motor road

Upon the order, AZN 5.3 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Khirdalan-Binagadi-Balakhani motor road, which connects 6 settlements populated by 180,000 people.

The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.

