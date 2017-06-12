President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN 5.3M for construction of new motor road
- 12 Jun 2017 15:47
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Economics
Upon the order, AZN 5.3 million was allocated from the state budget to Azeravtoyol OJSC for construction of Khirdalan-Binagadi-Balakhani motor road, which connects 6 settlements populated by 180,000 people.
The Finance Ministry is to provide the funding.
