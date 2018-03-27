President Ilham Aliyev allocates AZN6.1 million to Moral Values Promotion Fund

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures related to the activities of the Moral Values Promotion Fund, APA reports.

Under the order, 6.1 million manats were allocated to the Moral Values Promotion Fund from the funds envisaged in Subparagraph 1.14.3.3.9 of Decree No. 1756 of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated December 25, 2017 “On a number of issues related to the application of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On the State Budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2018".

The Ministry of Finance is instructed to provide funding in the relevant amount.

News.Az

