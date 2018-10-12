Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of residential building in Guba

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve living conditions of the population in the city of Guba.

Under the presidential Order, Guba District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a 48-flat residential building in the city, AZERTAC reports. 

News.Az 

