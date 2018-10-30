Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of residential building in Shaki

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to improve living conditions of the population in the city of Shaki, AZERTAC reports. 

Under the presidential Order, Shaki District Executive Authority is allocated 3 million manats for the construction of a 48-flat residential building in the city.

