President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Gabala
- 02 Jul 2019 13:48
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- Economics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Boyuk Amili-Bilikh-Amirvan road in Gabala district.
Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 12.7 million manats for the construction of the road connecting eleven residential areas with a total population of 10,000 people.
News.Az