President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Gabala

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Boyuk Amili-Bilikh-Amirvan road in Gabala district.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 12.7 million manats for the construction of the road connecting eleven residential areas with a total population of 10,000 people. News.Az



