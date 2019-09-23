President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Guba

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Guba-Gusar (9km)-Alpan-Kurkun-Susay highway in Guba district, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13.4 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

