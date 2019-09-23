Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Guba

  • Politics
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Guba

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to construct Guba-Gusar (9km)-Alpan-Kurkun-Susay highway in Guba district, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 13.4 million manats for the construction of the road connecting five residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      