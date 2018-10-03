President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for construction of road in Salyan

Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.2 million manats for road construction

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing funds for the construction of Arbatan-Marishli-Seyidsadiqli-Guychu road in Salyan district, AZERTAC reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 4.2 million manats for the construction of the road connecting four residential areas with a total population of 11,000 people.

