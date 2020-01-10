President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for major renovation of roads in Absheron

President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order regarding measures to renovate roads in the district of Absheron.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 19.7 million manats for the renovation of roads in Saray, Jeyranbatan, Mehdiabad, Gobu residential areas and Masazir village in the district. News.Az

