President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for major renovation of roads in Sumgayit

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for major renovation of roads in Sumgayit

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order providing funding for a major renovation of roads in the city of Sumgayit, AZERTAC reports.

Under the presidential Order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is initially allocated 1.5 million manats for the renovation of roads in the city.

News.Az

News.Az