President Ilham Aliyev allocates funding for new infrastructure projects in Ganja

Ten million manats for the renovation of roads and street lighting system in the city

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order, providing funds for the implementation of infrastructure projects in the city of Ganja, AzerTag reports.

Under the presidential Order, Ganja City Executive Authority is allocated 10 million manats for the renovation of roads and street lighting system in the city.

