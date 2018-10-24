Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to build road in Gobustan district

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order providing funding for the construction of Gobustan-Poladli road in Gobustan district.

Under the presidential order, the Azerbaijan Highway State Agency is allocated 6.4 million manats for the construction of the road connecting six residential areas with a total population of 5,000 people, AZERTAC reports.

