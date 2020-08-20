Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in affected districts

  • Noncategory
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in affected districts

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures to continue elimination of the consequences of the earthquake in Aghsu and Shamakhi districts.

Under the presidential Order, the Aghsu and Shamakhi district executive authorities are allocated 3 million manats each to tackle the damage caused by the earthquake to residential buildings in Aghsu and Shamakhi districts.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      