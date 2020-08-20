President Ilham Aliyev allocates funds to eliminate consequences of earthquake in affected districts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order on measures to continue elimination of the consequences of the earthquake in Aghsu and Shamakhi districts.

Under the presidential Order, the Aghsu and Shamakhi district executive authorities are allocated 3 million manats each to tackle the damage caused by the earthquake to residential buildings in Aghsu and Shamakhi districts.

News.Az