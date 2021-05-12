President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on visit to Shusha (PHOTO)

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva are on visit to Shusha (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva are on a visit to Shusha.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva first attended the inauguration of 110/35/10 kV Shusha substation.

***

The inauguration of the newly renovated “Khari Bulbul” hotel has been held in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva attended the ceremony.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the hotel.

There are 49 rooms in the hotel. All of them are provided with all the necessary infrastructure for visitors to stay and relax.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at a 48-apartment block and the cottages under the “Khari Bulbul” hotel in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the work done at the block and the cottages.





***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the administrative building for the Special representation in Shusha.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the restoration work carried out here.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have inspected the palace of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha.

The house of Khan gizi Natavan in Shusha was also destroyed during the occupation.

The head of state was informed that an assessment of the damage caused to the building during the occupation had already begun. After this process, the restoration work will be launched here.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Fırst Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the building for Shusha Creative Center.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work to be done in the center.

The head of state gave instructions on the work to be carried out.

***

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have viewed the work done at Shusha Art Gallery.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were informed of the work done at the gallery.

The gallery will feature an exhibition of returned Karabakh carpets, as well as the "Karabakh before and after the occupation", "Karabakh on the motives of Azerbaijani artists" exhibitions.

***

A groundbreaking ceremony for a school No1 has been held in Shusha.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, their daughters Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva have attended the event.

The head of state laid the foundation stone for the school.

President Ilham Aliyev was informed that the foundation of the first secular school in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus was laid here in 1830. In 1980, on the initiative of great leader Heydar Aliyev, the 150th anniversary of this school was marked. Armenian vandals have completely destroyed the school which functioned as school No1 prior to the occupation.

