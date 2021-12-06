President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva arrive in Guba district for visit (PHOTO)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have arrived in Guba district for a visit.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva visited the statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Guba and laid flowers at the statue.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex after reconstruction and major overhaul.

The head of state, First Lady and their daughter toured the complex.

Guba Recreation, Sports, Training and Education Complex was established on the basis of the facility. The complex will employ 200-250 people.

President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed a swimming pool with the capacity of 340 spectators, 6,600-seat stadium, Chess Center and a hotel.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have attended the opening of Guba ABAD Factory enterprise for production of packaging.

Director of ABAD public legal entity Rufat Elchiyev spoke of the work done at the enterprise.

ABAD was established under President Ilham Aliyev's Decree dated 23 September 2016.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva have viewed conditions created at secondary school No1 constructed by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Birinji Nugadi village, Guba district.

They were informed of the work done at the school.

The head of state, the First Lady and their daughter toured the classrooms and studies of the new school.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has inaugurated the Guba-Gonagkand highway.

The commissioning of the 46km-long highway will ensure the comfortable movement of 68,000 people.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva viewed conditions created at the newly built Culture House in Gonagkand settlement, Guba district.

After familiarizing themselves with the Culture House, the head of state, the First Lady and their daughter met with the residents of the settlement.





