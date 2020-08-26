President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend inauguration of new school building in Baku

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the opening of a new building of the comprehensive secondary school No 216 in Gala settlement of Khazar district, Baku.

The head of state and first lady were informed that all conditions were created at the 624-seat school. It was built under the Heydar Aliyev Foundation`s “A new school for a renewing Azerbaijan” project.

News.Az