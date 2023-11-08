President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend military parade dedicated to 3rd anniversary of Victory in Patriotic War in Khankendi

A military parade dedicated to the third anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War has been held in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva and their son Heydar Aliyev attended the parade.

