President Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of new DOST center

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and first lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended the inauguration of the DOST center No3 of the Sustainable and Operative Social Security Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population in Nizami district, Baku.

Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev informed the head of state and first lady of the conditions created at the center.

The DOST center No3, which is located on the Heydar Aliyev Avenue, will serve residents of Nizami, Surakhani and Sabunchu districts of the capital. The center will employ more than 130 people, including 50 volunteers involved under “Könüllü DOST” program. The center will serve 500 citizens on a daily basis and more than 150,000 throughout the year.

After viewing the DOST center, President Ilham Aliyev gave an interview to Azerbaijan Television.

News.Az